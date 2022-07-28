A CHARITY is preparing to open a new shop in North Yorkshire town centre later this summer.
Yorkshire Cancer Research has secured the site of the former Porters store in Oxford Street in Harrogate - as part of its ambitious plans to open shops on every high street in Yorkshire.
Juliet Glendinning, director at Yorkshire Cancer Research said: “Harrogate has been home to Yorkshire Cancer Research for over four decades and we have always felt very lucky to be an integral part of this beautiful town. Throughout the years people affected by cancer in the region have benefitted tremendously from the support.
“With the opening of a new shop in the heart of the town, we look forward to becoming an even bigger part of the fabric of Harrogate. Our charity shops play a vital role in raising funds to support pioneering research, and the new store means we can offer volunteering and employment opportunities while contributing to the local high street.”
The new shop, due to open in late summer 2022, will stock ladies’, men’s, and children’s fashion as well as homewares and books.
It will be run by manager Kate Morris with the support of a deputy manager and a team of volunteers.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here