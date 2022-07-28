A BUS and a car have been involved in a crash in a York suburb.
Emergency services were called out at 7pm last night (July 27) to Clifton Green in York.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "A crew from Acomb attended a road traffic colllision involving a bus and a car, one person was taken to hospital for a precautionary check.
"Crews gave first aid, carried out scene safety and traffic management."
