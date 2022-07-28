POLICE want to speak to a man seen acting suspiciously at a North Yorkshire leisure centre.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public’s help to identify a man who has been seen acting suspiciously in Selby and who is causing concern to locals.

The force say he was seen around Selby Leisure Centre on Tuesday evening (July 26) at about 8pm but has been spotted there on other occasions, usually between 7pm – 9pm.

He is reported to have been watching people using the facilities both within the leisure centre and the skate park and sports fields outside.

On Tuesday evening, he was approached by leisure centre staff and following this, he left the area heading into Selby and then towards Selby Town Football Club.

A police spokesman said: "We are appealing for anyone to get in touch if they have seen the man or if they have CCTV or dashcam footage of him.

"He is reported to have a long dark beard and was wearing a blue jacket, dark grey hoody with the hood up, jeans and brown shoes.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or speak with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220131254.