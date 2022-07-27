A MAN who died at a jeweller's in York city centre has been named.

As previously reported by The Press, at about 4.40pm yesterday (July 26), North Yorkshire Police officers received multiple reports of a disturbance at the store and upon arrival a man was being restrained by a member of the shop staff and members of the public.

Unfortunately the man, who has been named as Samuel Diatta, 39 and from York, began to have medical difficulties and was taken to York Hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead shortly after 6.40pm.

A medical investigation is being conducted into the cause of his death.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Steve Menzies of North Yorkshire Police’s Major Investigation Team said: “This is a very tragic incident. The three men who were arrested in connection with the report have been interviewed and released on bail pending the results of police and medical investigations.

“Samuel’s family are being supported by specially trained officers and I would ask that their privacy is respected to allow them time to grieve their loss.

“I am also aware that there has been some incorrect reporting as to what has happened, which is distressing for the family. We ask that people do not speculate or spread incorrect information. However, it is important that we speak to anyone who has witnessed this incident, or who saw Mr Diatta immediately before the incident.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet come forward is asked to call 101 and ask for the Major Incident Team.

If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote incident number 405 of 26 July.

North Yorkshire Police referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is standard procedure when someone dies following police attendance at an incident