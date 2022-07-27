THE air ambulance was called in after a motorbike rider came off their bike which then caught fire on a road in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 10.16am today (July 27) to the A171 at Scaling Dam near Whitby.

A spokesman for the service said crews from Danby and Lythe responded to a motorcycle accident where the rider had come off the bike and the bike had caught fire.

He said the crew put the fire out using a hose reel jet and assisted ambulance crews to transfer the casualty to the casualty to air ambulance.