THE air ambulance was called in after a motorbike rider came off their bike which then caught fire on a road in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 10.16am today (July 27) to the A171 at Scaling Dam near Whitby.
A spokesman for the service said crews from Danby and Lythe responded to a motorcycle accident where the rider had come off the bike and the bike had caught fire.
He said the crew put the fire out using a hose reel jet and assisted ambulance crews to transfer the casualty to the casualty to air ambulance.
