A MISSING man from Staffordshire could be in North Yorkshire, according to police.
John Binsley, 73, has been missing from Yoxall in Staffordshire area since June 23, and is belived to have last made contact on June 24.
He is described as 5ft 9 with grey hair, of medium build and a beard.
North Yorkshire Police have now said that John could be anywhere in the country.
Anyone with any information should contact Staffordshire Police on 101, Facebook or Twitter, quoting incident 406 of 23 June
Can you help our colleagues at Staffordshire Police find missing John?— North Yorkshire Police (@NYorksPolice) July 27, 2022
He could be anywhere in the country. Full details below ⬇️ https://t.co/pXUT28yGoE
