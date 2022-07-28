A TRADE union has defending their actions as the third day of national rail strikes hit York yesterday.

Rail operators say they were running 20 per cent of usual train services yesterday (July 27) as around 40,000 rail staff of the RMT union across 13 train operators went out on strike across the country over pay, pensions and working conditions.

They have also warned that the aftermath of the strike will impact today’s services (July 28), and a restricted timetable is in place.

York rail station today is quiet as strike commences Picture: Dylan Connell

This strike follows on from last month which saw the country’s biggest rail strike since 1989.

RMT Union has spoken to The Press about the continued strike action.

Mickey Thompson, of RMT North East said: "Last month's strike action was well supported by the public, on the picket lines today and the media, and we are determined to continue the fight as jobs are at risk.

"Following the last strikes, operators tried to negotiate an eight per cent pay rise over three years, but this is conditional to job losses, and we have rejected this.

"It's going to be a fight, the government are hell-bent and not changing their minds and we continue to work towards a more efficient resolution."

Food vendors including Burger King shut in York rail station today Picture: Dylan Connell

Train firms running through York and North Yorkshire are advising passengers to plan ahead for their journeys.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, who run services between York and Leeds, said: “We’ve taken on board learnings from the previous RMT strikes last month and have done everything we can to offer a skeleton service on the parts of our network where we’re able to - but our advice remains not to travel.

“We apologise for the disruption and inconvenience that the RMT’s industrial action will cause, and we continue to be keen to speak to the RMT to find a resolution and avoid any future strikes.”

Upper Crust food vendor in York rail station shut today Picture: Dylan Connell

A spokesperson for TransPennine Express, who run services from York to Manchester Piccadilly said: “The industrial action by RMT members has caused major disruption to services right across our network.

“The strike will also cause significant disruption to TPE services today, and we will be operating a reduced timetable, with trains starting later than usual.

“Anyone travelling tomorrow is strongly advised to check their journey carefully before travelling and allow extra time.”

Today @RMTunion are once again standing up to protect jobs and livelihoods. I stand shoulder to shoulder with our rail staff. Visit a picket line today & listen to the real life stories of our station and train staff - you will learn a lot, I assure you. #Solidarity. — 💙Rachael Maskell MP (@RachaelMaskell) July 27, 2022

Labour MP for York central, Rachael Maskell, gave her support for the rail strikes yesterday.

On Twitter yesterday, she said: "The RMT union are once again standing up to protect jobs and livelihoods. I stand shoulder to shoulder with our rail staff.

“Visit a picket line today and listen to the real life stories of our station and train staff - you will learn a lot, I assure you. #Solidarity."

Another rail strike is planned for August 18 to 20.