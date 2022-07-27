A CHOIR in York are "proud and pleased" to be performing a concert at a historic abbey near the city.

Mike Wash, chair of York Philharmonic Male Voice Choir, announced the group will be performing a concert at Selby Abbey on August 6.

Mr Wash said: "So often Selby Abbey is seen in the shadows of York Minster, but it has a fame of its own to rival its Gothic sister. The building itself is older than the Minster, founded by Benedictine monks 200 years before York Minster and has a survival record to rival any ancient building standing today.

"It remained untouched during the dissolution of monasteries and has survived major fires, the most devastating in 1906.”

Selby Abbey also has its own famous medieval window, the Jesse window, second only to York Minsters West window, Mike said. It also has a window that boasts the heraldic arms of the 14th century Washington family.

The choir is performing at 7.30pm on the day - and tickets are available from the Selby Abbey website, the Abbey shop or on the door.

"For those who have have not visited this treasure of Yorkshire then why not come and hear this award-winning choir sing in magnificent surroundings," Mike added.