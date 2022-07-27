A leading healthcare headhunting firm in York is on the lookout for new Apprentice Recruitment Consultants offering a starting salary of £21,000.
Stroud Resourcing has built a reputation for being a fantastic place to work having recently launched a range of new employee benefits. So much so, last year, the company was shortlisted for two recruitment industry awards, Best Pay & Benefits Category, and Best Recruitment Company to Work For.
Managing Director, Joanna Stroud, said “We have several vacancies for trainee recruitment consultants. We provide full training, a great salary, and a fun, supportive work environment. Our clients are some of the most prestigious hospitals and clinics in the country, so this is a role with the opportunity to make a real difference.”
What will the Apprentice Recruitment Consultant role involve?
As an Apprentice Recruiter, you will develop in-depth knowledge about the healthcare industry and build long-lasting relationships with clients and candidates. You’ll earn a starting salary of £21,000, rising after 12 months, a lucrative uncapped commission scheme and 33 days annual leave.
Working alongside experienced recruiters, you’ll learn the ropes of recruitment and help with the sourcing of high-quality healthcare professionals. Through a mix of on-the-job and online training, you will work toward the completion of a Recruitment Resourcer NVQ Level 3 qualification.
Who are Stroud Resourcing?
Stroud Resourcing is a Real Living Wage Employer with accreditation from the Good Business Charter, committed to conscientious, transparent, and sustainable business practices.
They are committed to giving talented, ambitious people the opportunity to prove what they can do in a competitive, exciting marketplace with great prospects to develop their careers.
Their industry-recognised workplace policies include office dogs, sabbatical, flexible working hours, and a pioneering family-planning package for employees looking to start a family.
The ideal candidate will:
- Demonstrate excellent customer service and sales skills.
- Be computer literate, hold basic numeracy, literacy, and IT skills - in particular, Microsoft Office programmes.
- Be resilient , with a desire to learn and achieve targets.
- Be a good team player and work together with our customers and colleagues to help deliver a fantastic experience.
How to apply for the Apprentice Recruitment Consultant role
Anyone interested in the Apprentice Recruitment Consultant role can apply online.
