MORE details have emerged of the service of thanksgiving in York next week to celebrate the life of Harry Gration.

As previously reported, a service is being held in York Minster starting at 11.30am on Monday (August 10), Yorkshire Day.

York Minster has said today that it will be led by the Revd Canon Richard Carew, Vicar of the Church of St Edward the Confessor Dringhouses and the preacher will be the former Archbishop of York, Lord Sentamu.

Mr Gration, who lived in York, died suddenly on June 24 aged 71.

BBC Look North aired a special tribute episode to the presenter - who graced the show's red sofa for nearly four decades.

Among the special guests paying their tributes was Dr Sentamu.

Dr Sentamu told the BBC that when he first came to York Minster Mr Gration would send him messages of support.

He said: "Also, when I had a marvellous pilgrimage - six months walking around the whole Diocese of York - he came nine times, and as fortune would have it, it rained on six of those days. But he covered the story with tremendous energy.

"The thing that I admired about Harry - he was not one of those media people who would say 'you can't let the truth get in the way of a good story'. No, for Harry if a story was worth telling it must be true. If it isn't, it's not worth telling."

Dr Sentamu said he recalled seeing Mr Gration's faith "light up" when his youngest son was baptised, but added that the broadcaster did not wear his faith on his sleeve.

"What was driving him was a love of God, love of neighbour, love of anybody who was in need."

Dr Sentamu added: "He was a really good man to have a party because he would tell endless funny jokes. For him, to follow God was to be full of joy."

A spokesman for the BBC said that on Monday the intention is for the cortège to travel down Leeman Road, over Lendal bridge, to come to rest in Duncombe Place by York Minster.

Members of the public are invited to pay their respects but it is anticipated to be exceptionally well-attended.