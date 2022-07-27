McDonald’s has announced it will be raising the costs of some menu items as it increases the cost of the 99p cheeseburger for the first time in years.

The fast food establishment will be changing the price of the beloved cheeseburger to £1.19, a rise of 20p.

In a statement from the CEO, Alistair Macrow, he cited "incredibly challenging times" to the price range, saying the company and franchises are feeling the cost of rising inflation.

McDonald’s said: "This summer, our restaurants will be adding between 10p and 20p to a number of the menu items impacted most by inflation. From today, we’ll be increasing the price of our cheeseburger for the first time in over 14 years, taking it from 99p to £1.19.

"Some prices remain unaffected, and some will continue to vary across our restaurants. We understand that any price increases are not good news, but we have delayed and minimised these changes for as long as we could. We will continue to listen to what you want from us and work tirelessly to find solutions to today’s cost challenges affecting our business."

McDonald's price hike (PA)

McDonald's customers have taken to social media to share their annoyance with the news, with one stressing it was the "final straw" as the chain changes prices.

It added, however, that it has not changed prices on items where it was not necessary. The wrap range, for example, will stay at £1.99. The chicken mayo burger and salads will also remain the same.

Items changing price at McDonald's

Some items that could change in price with new pricing are:

Breakfast meals

Main meals

Large coffees

McNuggets share box

The option to upgrade meals to a large will also likely see a price increase.

New McDonald's menu has Halloumi Fries

This comes as McDonald’s unveils a new menu, including fan favourite Halloumi Fries.

The new menu, Taste of Spain and Cyprus menu begins with additions including two new burgers, a Spanish-inspired drink and the long-awaited and anticipated Halloumi Fries.

The new menu starts on Wednesday, July 27 and lasts until September 6, so you've got plenty of time to try out all the limited edition items.