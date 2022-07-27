North Yorkshire residents who have been contacted to say they can receive household support funding are encouraged to claim a voucher to alleviate pressures on their finances.

The Household Support Fund aims to help people identified as struggling with the increased cost of living.

Its second phase was launched in the county several weeks ago, with letters sent out to households with details on redeeming their supermarket e-voucher.

The first phase saw around 9,300 households with children in the county receive an e-voucher payment. Now, some 25,000 households, including those with pensioners and working age people without children can qualify.

So far, 75 per cent of people have claimed their voucher, with the rest asked to apply before the August 15 deadline.

Executive member for corporate services, Cllr David Chance, said: “This is national funding and is specifically designed to help people with the rising costs of essential items. If you have received a letter to say you are eligible for a voucher, we would like to reassure you that many other people are in the same situation.”

People can select an e-voucher from one of a number of supermarket chains between now and 15 August, when the scheme ends. Claiming the voucher will not affect any other benefits households may be receiving.

Further details can be found on the council website under household support fund.