A free public wi-fi service across North Yorkshire which has clocked more than 860,000 users since it began has secured official recognition for providing safe connections.

Some 20 county towns which offer the wi-fi are guaranteeing users a safe experience after being certified under the national Friendly Wi-Fi scheme.

Launched by the Government in 2013, the Friendly Wi-Fi symbol tells users the service meets agreed filtering standards by removing inappropriate content, including indecent images and advertisements.

Although the system to block such content has been in place since the free service started, the county can now display the easily recognised symbol around town centres to assure the network is independently ceritified.

Executive member for broadband and mobile telephony, Cllr Greg White, said: “We recognise that many families and young adults use the service, so this gives parents confidence that it is filtered and safe. Since the roll-out was completed, we have seen high usage across the 20 towns, so we hope the benefits will be felt for years to come.”

In partnership with NYnet, the county council introduced the free wifi to support economic recovery by attracting people back to town centres.

The £3.6m roll-out began last June in Northallerton and Leyburn and was completed in March, including Scarborough, Selby and Catterick.

Harrogate Borough Council also spent £300,000 to provide extra coverage for Harrogate, Knaresborough and Ripon.