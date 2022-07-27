Leading York councillors look set to approve a range of repairs and safety improvements to the homes of council tenants tomorrow.

The work, to be approved by a meeting of the council executive concerns properties needing significant works related to health and safety, some of which are already empty, pending the approval of plans to undertake the work.

If agreed by senior councillors, the plans would see the Independent Living Community housing at Glen Lodge, and apartments in blocks at Middleham Avenue and Bell Farm Avenue, significantly improved to provide modern, more fuel-efficient and comfortable homes.

Residents of the Glen Lodge Independent Living Community benefited from a £4m extension and improvement programme five years ago. Now, it’s proposed that the original building is upgraded with new kitchens and bathrooms in the apartments, new plumbing and new doors and windows fitted, together with redecorating and reflooring communal areas.

The Bell Farm apartments’ residents will have their bathrooms rebuilt, kitchens renewed, energy-efficient measures installed to improve their comfort and fuel bills. Enhanced glazing, insulation and fitting solar photovoltaic panels could be part of the improvements undertaken.

Residents of both properties, plus relatives of affected residents at Glen Lodge, have been kept updated and were invited to meetings to hear more about the plans. One-to-one discussions with the current residents of the properties will continue to understand their requirements.

The councils says over the coming months all affected residents will be supported to find and move into new accommodation either temporarily, whilst the work is done, or permanently if they prefer.

Conversations are ongoing between staff and residents about their needs and available support to help them identify and safely move into alternative, suitable accommodation. Advocacy services have been offered to older residents, and any resident wishing to return will be invited to help make decisions about aspects of the refurbishment.

Once a contractor has been identified to carry out the improvements, an update on these arrangements and the full business case for the proposed works will be brought to a future Executive meeting.

Cllr Denise Craghill, Executive Member for Housing and Safer Neighbourhoods, said: “The safety and wellbeing of residents is very much at the heart of these proposals. As everyone’s circumstances are different, we will work with residents and their families to ensure they are fully informed, supported and that their housing and support needs are met.

“Our first priority is to ensure that all residents affected have the support they need in place every step of the way. Our expert staff will work with them to find the best possible alternative accommodation and to ensure a safe and easy move while these significant improvements to their homes are undertaken.

“The refurbishment and enhancements will help make their homes more comfortable and also enable any care they require to be given more easily.”