A YORK band said they will never forget the "special" show at their dream venue in the city they love.

Skylights performed their dream gig at Leeds O2 Academy earlier this month in front of hundreds of buzzing fans.

The band performed hits from their new album, including 'Driving Me Away', 'Enemies' and 'Darkness Falls'.

Guitarist in the band, Turnbull Smith, said: "What can I say, from empty fields to a packed out Leeds O2 Academy in under four years.

"It was a special night, one I'll never forget - and from the feedback we have received no one there on the night will forget the show either. It was very special."

The band were joined on stage by Leeds-based boxer, Josh Warrington, who played guitar on one of their songs.

Picture: Tom Marshall

"To have an IBF World Champion join us on stage was the icing on the cake," Turnbull added.

The band are preparing to release two new tracks in the near future.