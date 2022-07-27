A six-storey block of flats built-for-rent may be erected on the edge of York.

The 137 one and two-bed flats are proposed off Kathryn Avenue in Monks Cross, close to York Community Stadium.

The developer is Wetherby-based Oakgate Group, whose York developments include the nearby Vangarde Shopping Centre.

The proposal is now out for public consultation before formal plans are submitted to City of York Council.

If approved, the development would be designed, built and managed by Casa by Moda, the UK’s largest build-for-rent operator, who also have a 400-plus home scheme underway at Heworth Green.

The Kathryn Avenue development promises the latest smart technology coupled with a ‘lifestyle’ way of living, plus nine fully accessible flats for those with disabilities.

The brownfield site would feature 27 car parking spaces and 139 cycle storage spaces. There would also be tree-planting and green spaces.

Unlike traditional rental, Casa residents won’t need to pay deposits and pets are more than welcome at no extra cost.

Furthermore, all residents will have access to a bespoke app so they can contact a virtual concierge for on demand services from logging maintenance issues, home workout classes or booking a dog walker.

Casa says such technology will fuel community engagement such creating running or book clubs.

Wellbeing will be further boosted by public, private and semi-private amenity spaces in and around the neighbourhood, including roof terraces, a landscaped central garden, communal lounge and meeting areas to promote flexible working spaces and resident engagement.

Casa says its neighbourhoods deliver much needed and price accessible housing across the UK, which has a chronic shortage of quality, professionally managed homes for rent when ever more people are renting for longer.

They also promise to prioritise local employment wherever possible and offer apprenticeships across the development and construction phases.

Furthermore, recent regeneration in the Monks Cross area has increased employment and demand for new homes nearby. The site, currently occupied by York Motorsports Village, will be closed.

Rob Gill, Director of Acquisitions at Casa by Moda said: “As a long-term operator of the homes we deliver, Casa by Moda is committed to working with the local community as we look to transform this brownfield site into much-needed modern homes for rent in York.

“Subject to planning permission, this neighbourhood will deliver a new generation of rental homes to Monks Cross, that put resident experience, health and wellbeing, sustainability and technology at their heart.”

Richard France, Managing Director of Oakgate Group, said: “These proposals offer a new concept to York of high-quality and accessible build-to-rent accommodation in a highly sustainable location.

“Kathryn Avenue adjoins first class amenities including retail, gym, cinema, restaurants and other leisure facilities together with an excellent Park & Ride service into the City Centre. This site is the perfect location for the Casa brand.”

For more details and to have your say, go to: www.kathrynavenue-consultation.co.uk.