A WOMAN who was found dead in an East Yorkshire property has been named.

Yesterday, Humberside Police reported that a woman had been found murdered at a property on Samman Road, in Beverley.

Today Humberside Police say her family have named her as Becci Rees-Hughes and have asked for privacy at this time as they try to come to terms with their loved one’s death.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Alan Curtis said: “Our thoughts are with Becci’s family at this very difficult time.

“Whilst our investigations are continuing into Becci’s murder, at this time, we do not believe we are looking for anyone else in connection with her death.

“A Post-Mortem examination will be carried out to establish the cause of death in the coming days.

“Anyone who can help with our enquiries that has not already been spoken to can call our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 66 of 25 July 2022.

“If you would rather give your information anonymously, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”