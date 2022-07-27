Fast food giant McDonald's is axing four fan favourite items as they make way for four new exciting products.

The Taste Of Italy menu saw the Italian Stack, Crispy Chicken Italiano, Mozzarella Dippers and the Tiramisu McFlurry all added.

But now the limited-time menu has come to an end as the new Taste of Spain and Cyprus menu begins.

The new additions includes two new burgers, a Spanish-inspired drink and the long-awaited and anticipated Halloumi Fries.

Taste of Spain and Cyprus. (McDonalds)

McDonald's Taste of Spain and Cyprus new summer menu:

The new menu starts on Wednesday, July 27 and lasts until September 6, so you've got plenty of time to try out all the limited edition items.

Spicy Spanish Stack - £5.39

Chicken Fiesta - £5.39

Halloumi Fries - £2.49 or £6.49 sharebox

Spanish Fruit Punch - £2.29 medium or £2.61 large

The first of the two Spanish-themed burgers, The Spicy Spanish Stack (£5.39) is made of two beef patties, chilli cheddar, red onion, spicy tomato sauce and lettuce in a paprika bun.

Whereas the Chicken Fiesta (£5.39) is a crispy chicken fillet topped with Chorizo, chilli cheddar, spicy tomato sauce and red onion and lettuce served in a warm toasted chilli and paprika bun.

And the one that everyone's been waiting for, the McDonald’s Halloumi Fries (£2.49 Single or £6.49 Sharebox), are set to be a firm favourite. Coated in a light batter and served with a rich tomato dip, for that perfect dunk.

Plus there will also be a new drink, the cool-down Spanish Fruit Punch (£2.29 Medium or £2.61 Large) a soft drink with berry and citrus flavours.

Try the new menu from July 27 at McDonald's.