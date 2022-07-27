Love Island’s Luca Bish removed his mic and stormed out of the villa following a confrontation with partner Gemma Owen.

The scenes played out on last night’s show as a final week dumping looms for one unlucky couple.

The altercation saw the couple question whether they want to be together after the air hostess challenge.

The challenge saw the girls dress in saucy outfits and prepare the boys for departure.

Gemma, licked Adam Collard and Andrew Le Page which clearly annoyed Luca who shoved her away during the challenge.

The couple were later seen arguing before Luca stormed out of the villa and Gemma called out his behaviour to the other islanders.

Luca Bish’s family issue statement after he storms out of villa

In a post on Instagram, Luca’s family said: "9/10 weeks of not contact with family. It's a crazy intense environment where emotions are heightened.

"Learning to have disagreements and resolve them it is part of all successfull relationships. Society preaches men not to bottle things up and to open up???

"So proud of how vulnerable and in touch with his emotions he's been. Nothing but real. First to admit if he's being a little "f**k. But really don't feel he's done anything wrong here at all."

His family added: "Would do anything to hug him right now."