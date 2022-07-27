A paedophile jailed in York for eight years has had six years added to his sentence.

Roger Sibley showed "little - if any - remorse" Reading Crown Court heard as he was given his second prison sentence for crimes against children and his third for sex offences.

The court heard how after Sibley was jailed for offences in North Yorkshire, another victim came forward to reveal how she had been abused at a Steam Fair site in Maidenhead on February 14, 2006, while her parents were attending the BRIT Awards.

The 54-year-old woodworker, who worked for Carter Steam Fairs, was in a wagon with the seven-year-old girl when sexually assaulted her.

Her sister and a 17-year-old girl who knew Sibley and who would later tell police he ‘seemed to have an unhealthy interest in young girls’ - were also in the wagon at the time of the offence.

The incident went unreported for years but the victim contacted police after learning Sibley had been locked up for crimes committed in North Yorkshire.

In 2019, Sibley was handed an eight-year prison sentence for two counts of sexually assaulting girls aged under 13 and then two months for one charge of voyeurism against a woman, and two counts of making indecent images.

He was locked up at HMP Hull and this is where he remains. He is now serving 14 years and two months.

In a statement read by prosecutor Stefan Weidmann, the victim said: “It has taken me years to process how he was able to do what he did.

“I have suffered from panic attacks and nightmares where I am once again back in his caravan.

“I want him to know I’m not a child anymore and as long as people keep telling the truth about him and what he has done, he will not be able to hurt anyone else.”

The victim said she now gets triggered by the memory of Sibley’s molestation whenever the BRIT Awards are shown on television.

Her father also gave a statement, in which he told of the ‘pain and ongoing suffering’ their family feels as a result of Sibley’s actions.

James Tilbury, defending, said Sibley had pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault but denied the incident occurred.

This prompted His Honour Judge Nawaz, sentencing, to say he detected ‘little - if any - remorse’ from Sibley for his crime.

The judge said the incident must have been a ‘frightening experience’ for the seven-year-old victim who now suffered ‘severe psychological impact’ as a result.

Sibley was handed a six-year prison sentence to run consecutively to his current jail term.

This means he will serve half of his eight-year sentence handed down in 2019 before beginning his six-year stint.

He will be eligible for release after four years but this will only happen if a parole board deems him suitable to re-enter public life.

This is because Judge Nawaz made an order which declared Sibley a person ‘of particular concern'.