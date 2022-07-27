CCTV images have been released of a man police want to speak to after an incident in a York supermarket.
North Yorkshire Police say the incident happened shortly after 4pm on Monday, June 13 at the Askham Bar Tesco Supermarket when a man approached a young woman and is reported to have taken photographs of her.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to email miriam.mills@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC MILLS 942.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12220101674 when passing on information.
