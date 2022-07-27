As a neighbour of Spark I am wondering why shipping containers are considered visually unacceptable at a business park outside the city (York planners refuse Wigginton storage plan, July 25) but are considered perfectly satisfactory outside our back door within the York city walls?
Franz Wallmann, Nelsons Yard, Dennis Street, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel