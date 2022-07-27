We were once plagued with ‘A’ advertising boards blocking the paths in York.
These had grown, both in size and numbers, over the years. Finally they were banned in all streets.
More recently, because of restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid, pavement café seating was allowed.
The number and size of these has grown out of all proportion. As the restrictions for Covid have stopped, this pavement café seating is no longer required. It is about time they were banned.
Harry Punter, Corncroft, Strensall
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel