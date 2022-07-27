 We were once plagued with ‘A’ advertising boards blocking the paths in York.

These had grown, both in size and numbers, over the years. Finally they were banned in all streets.

More recently, because of restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid, pavement café seating was allowed.

The number and size of these has grown out of all proportion. As the restrictions for Covid have stopped, this pavement café seating is no longer required. It is about time they were banned.

Harry Punter, Corncroft, Strensall

 