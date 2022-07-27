A MAN has died following a disturbance at a jeweller's in York yesterday - and three men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The man who was taken to hospital following the disturbance in Coney Street yesterday afternoon (July 26) has since died.

He was aged in his 30s and from York, police have confirmed.

A total of three men, two aged in their 40s and one aged in his 50s, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

They remain in police custody for questioning.

The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation and North Yorkshire Police are not in a position to provide any further details at this time, a spokesperson said.

But, officers do ask that anyone who was in the Mappin and Webb jeweller's store opposite Boots, or in Coney Street at the junction of Spurriergate and Market Street and saw the disturbance but has not yet spoken to the police, to get in touch as soon as possible.

The Mappin and Webb store in Coney Street this morning

As The Press reported last night, a police cordoned off the area outside Mappin and Webb jewellers in Coney Street in York city centre.

There were several police vehicles on the scene and an ambualnce.

The road was closed outside Boots for most of the evening.

Witnesses report someone being taken out of the jewellers on a stretcher by ambulance crews.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said they were called to the scene at about 4.40pm after receiving a number of calls from members of the public reporting a disturbance at the store.

They said at the time: "One man has been taken to hospital by the ambulance service and another man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

"A cordon has been put in place while officers investigate the circumstances of the incident."