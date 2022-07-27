POLICE seized a car after a roadside stop in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police say they stopped a Vauxhall Astra driver last night (July 26) in Harrogate.

Sgt Paul Cording was one of the officers on the scene.

He said: "Despite the driver receiving a letter from advising them their vehicle was uninsured, they have continued to drive without insurance, MOT & tax for months.

"They were stopped in Harrogate and the driver has been reported and their vehicle seized.

"You can check your own vehicle’s insurance status at askmid.com

"You can check whether it is taxed and MOT’d at the Government website vehicleenquiry.service.gov.uk"