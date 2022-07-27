A MAN had to be cut out of his car after a crash on a major road in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 7.28pm last night (July 26) to the A19 northbound near North Kilvington.
A spokesman for the service said: "Fire crews from Northallerton and Thirsk attended after requests were made from the ambulance service to attend a single vehicle road traffic collision where a car had left the road.
"One man was trapped in the vehicle and released by fire crews using cutting gear, small tools, lines, glass cutter and stabilisation equipment."
