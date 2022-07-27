EMERGENCY services were called in after flash flooding entered homes in a North Yorkshire town.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called in shortly before 9pm last night (July 26) to Bridge Street in Tadcaster.

A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from Tadcaster attended reports of flash flooding on Bridge Street caused by a downpour of rainfall lasting about 30 minutes

"It is thought water entered at least two properties and came very close to entering others.

"Crews pumped the water away into the river and the rain passed. main pump, hose, lighting and wading poles used."

As The Press reported last night, Kirsty Poskitt, of Tadcaster Community Action Group and a North Yorkshire county councillor, said Bridge Street flooded after heavy rain at about 8.30pm on Tuesday evening.

"This isn't a new problem. It’s happened numerous times," she said.

"The drainage isn’t satisfactory and the drains are never cleared, so it makes us even more vulnerable when the river fills but also with heavy sudden rainfall.

"This isn't the responsibility of the Environment Agency, it is the responsibility of North Yorkshire County Council."

She said she would be pursuing the matter on Wednesday to find out what more could be done.

"My thoughts are as always with the businesses and homes on Bridge Street and Commercial Street, because even if the water doesn’t make it into buildings this time, the stress and anxiety just seeing the water causes is immeasurable."