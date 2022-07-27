AN elderly man was injured in a crash in a North Yorkshire village.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out after reports of a crash at 5.35pm last night (July 26) in Ampleforth in Ryedale.
A spokesman for the service said: "Fire crews from Kirkbymoorside and Malton attended a two-vehicle road traffic collision.
"The occupant of one vehicle was already out of their vehicle upon our arrival and uninjured.
"An elderly man in the other vehicle was released by fire crews and transported to hospital for treatment."
