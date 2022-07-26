A NORTH Yorkshire town's main shopping street was flooded after drains were unable to cope following a sudden downpour.

Kirsty Poskitt, of Tadcaster Community Action Group and a North Yorkshire county councillor, said Bridge Street flooded after heavy rain at about 8.30pm on Tuesday evening.

"This isn't a new problem. It’s happened numerous times," she said.

"The drainage isn’t satisfactory and the drains are never cleared, so it makes us even more vulnerable when the river fills but also with heavy sudden rainfall.

"This isn't the responsibility of the Environment Agency, it is the responsibility of North Yorkshire County Council."

She said she would be pursuing the matter on Wednesday to find out what more could be done.

"My thoughts are as always with the businesses and homes on Bridge Street and Commercial Street, because even if the water doesn’t make it into buildings this time, the stress and anxiety just seeing the water causes is immeasurable."