HUNDREDS of homes in a village near Selby have been hit by a power cut.
Northern Powergrid said 340 properties in Thorpe Willoughby were without electricity, because of an unexpected problem with cables or equipment.
It estimated that supplies would be restored by 3am on Wednesday.
