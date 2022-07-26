Prime Ministerial hopeful Liz Truss was forced to dramatically stop mid-answer during a TV debate today when an off-camera 'medical issue' shocked viewers - and the candidate herself.

Ms Truss, who was taking part in a debate held by The Sun and TalkTV, uttered a dramatic 'oh my God' as viewers heard a crash in the background of the broadcast this afternoon.

It is unclear what happened off-camera, but host company News UK said it was a 'medical issue'.

Watch the moment Talk TV leadership debate pulled off air

The incident brought a dramatic reaction from the Foreign Secretary, who threw her hands to her face and looked concerned.

She moved towards the scene of the disturbance before the cameras cut from the live feed.

A News UK spokesperson said: "There's been a medical issue, it's not a security issue and the candidates are okay.

"If we can get back on air, we will."

Kate McCann faints during live debates

It has been confirmed debate host, Kate McCann, fainted during the broadcast.