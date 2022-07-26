POLICE have cordoned off an area of a busy shopping street in York city centre.

A police cordon is in place outside Mappin and Webb jewellers in Coney Street in York city centre.

There are several police vehicles on the scene and an ambualnce.

The road is closed outside Boots.

Witnesses report someone being taken out of the jewellers on a stretcher by ambulance crews.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said they were called to the scene at about 4.40pm after receiving a number of calls from members of the public reporting a disturbance at the store.

They said: "One man has been taken to hospital by the ambulance service and another man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

"A cordon has been put in place while officers investigate the circumstances of the incident.

"We will provide more information when we are able."

More to follow.

Witnesses report someone being taken out of the jewellers on a stretcher by ambulance crews