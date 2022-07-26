A MAN is in custody after police uncovered a cannabis grow in the basement of a rural property in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police say officers carried out a search of the property between Northallerton and Darlington this morning (July 26) and discovered the grow of around 60 plants along with hydroponic equipment used to cultivate the plants. The cannabis plants were believed to have a potential street value of tens of thousands of pounds.

They also seized approximately £10,000 in cash suspected as being the proceeds of crime, around £3,000 worth of packaged cannabis and around £10,000 worth of what they believe to be class A drugs.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis. He was also arrested on suspicion of abstracting electricity - diverting an electricity supply to avoid paying for it - in relation to a separate cannabis grow discovered in a shipping container in the Thirsk area in May. He was taken into police custody for questioning where he remains at this time.

In relation to the cannabis grow found in the Thirsk area, a 55-year-old man was arrested at the time and was released under investigation to allow further enquiries to be carried out.

Superintendent Andy Colbourne, Commander for the area, said: "Today's operation was as a result of proactive police action to root out drugs supply in our communities.

"Illegal drugs, no matter what class or type will all cause harm and lead to other areas of criminality.

"The illegal use of classified drugs will continue to ruin the quality of life for law-abiding people and at worst, often take the lives of those involved in the supply or the use of them. We will continue to disrupt the production and distribution of them."