AN investigation is underway after cats found dead in their owner’s back garden are feared to be among a series of suspicious feline fatalities near York.

The RSPCA say they are investigating after cats Narla and Cash were found dead in their owner, Natasha Hardman's, back garden at her Wilberfoss home on June 27.

Neither cat had any injuries, but were drooling saliva, which the animal charity say could be a sign that they had been poisoned.

Narla passed away under suspicious circumstances Picture: RSPCA

Then, on July 13, Natasha discovered the cats’ mum, Lulu, walking with what looked like a piece of meat from a Sunday dinner in her mouth covered in blue powder, which is suspected to be rat poison, the RSPCA say.

Thankfully, she managed to grab the meat from the cat’s mouth, and she had not ingested it.

In January, another of her offspring, Lily, was also found dead under suspicious circumstances.

Cash passed away the same day as Narla Picture: RSPCA

Natasha said: “I found Narla and Cash in my back garden. Luckily, I was coming out of the house when Lulu had the meat in her mouth.

“I got her inside and fed her lots of tuna as I was worried about the blue powder.

“She was ok, but it was heart breaking for my daughter and two nieces, who live with me, to learn that the other three cats had died – they all had their own favourites.”

In the 11 years that Natasha has lived in Wilberfoss, she claims around 15 cats have dropped dead without explanation.

Four years ago, Natasha had another cat, George, whose death was also suspicious.

The RSPCA that other Wilberfoss residents have reported their cats being found dead around Hawthorne Drive, Ings Road and John Bell Court.

Lily was found dead earlier this year in suspicious circumstances Picture: RSPCA

Beth Boyd, RSPCA inspector, said: “These young, healthy cats who are turning up dead in their own gardens – it is horrendous.

“Narla and Cash were both seen on the day they died, and they were absolutely fine.

“It does appear that someone is targeting cats in this area of the village. A large number of healthy cats have turned up dead in their own gardens with no visible injuries.

“One neighbour says she has lost three cats in the last two years, one was never found and the other two turned up dead in her garden.

“Another neighbour told me over the space of 20 years six of her cats had turned up dead and she recalled around 12 cats dying suspiciously in a two-week period about four years ago.”

Neither the cause of death for Narla and Cash, nor the identity of the blue powder has been confirmed.

Deliberately poisoning an animal is a criminal offence under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

Signs of poisoning include vomiting uncoordinated movements, seizures and breathing difficulties.

If you suspect your pet has been poisoned seek the help of a vet immediately and, if possible, take with you a sample of the suspected poison.

Anyone with information on the Wilberfoss case is asked to call the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018.