EARLY rain failed to dampen the spirits as Ryedale Show returned after a two year break due to the covid pandemic.

Crowds flocked to the showground at Welburn Park near Kirkbymoorside, by kind permission of the Shaw family yesterday (July 26) for the area's biggest one-day agricultural show.

Joint presidents Joe and Shirley Wildsmith were finally able to take up their roles this year after a two year wait.

The couple, aged 76 and 72 should have presided over the event in 2020 – but they were prevented from doing so by the pandemic.

Both have been involved with the show for nearly 50 years and received Honorary Life Memberships at the 150th Show in 2016.

Mr Wildsmith said: "It was a great honour to be chosen even though we had to wait a couple of years.

"It is good to so so many people at the show and we have seen a lot of people we haven't seen for a long time."

When Covid stopped proceedings in 2020 they assumed they might have missed their chance to be presidents after all.

Mr Wildsmith said they were both “gobsmacked for a day or two” when they were first invited to take on the roles.

Around 120 volunteers work together to make the show the success it is.

Show secretary Christine Thompson said it was good to be back.

Christine said the success of the show was down to the volunteers who worked behind the scenes to pull everything together.

“Everyone works together to make it all happen - it is a real team effort with lots of community spirit.”

"The team have really pulled together to get the show up and running again," she added.

"It was disappointing to see the early forecast but it doesn't seem to have deterred people, I think they are just pleased to be out and about again."

"Everything seems to have gone smoothly and there had been a good crowd."

Entries seemed to be down slightly across the board but quality was up.

Fur and feather secretary said entrants had come from across the north of England.

"Entries are down but I think that is down to the two year break and everyone is starting to get going again.

"For those that have entered, however, the standard has been very high."

"Everyone is just pleased to back at the show and see everyone again."