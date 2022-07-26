YORK may have just come through its hottest ever weather - but some residents are already thinking about Nativities and Carols!
York Mystery Plays Supporters Trust is seeking a director for A Nativity for York 2022, which it hopes will take place over several nights at The Spurriergate Centre during the first week of December.
Trust chair Linda Terry said it had been her ambition to make it an annual performance but the pandemic had defeated her twice.
She said the Trust Committee has approved a director’s fee of £500 for which the successful candidate would be expected to rehearse weekday evenings and weekend afternoons, in York, for a period of at least 8 weeks.
Applicants should email Linda.terry@ympst.co.uk with their initial ideas plus a CV by Augst 12.
Meanwhile, tickets for York’s 64th Annual Community Carol Concert, which takes place at York Barbican on Sunday December 11, will go on sale at the leisure complex from next Monday by emailing ticketing@yorkbarbican.co.uk or going to www.yorkbarbican.co.uk. Tickets will cost £8 for adults.
Organiser Graham Bradbury said the concert this year will feature York Railway Institute Band, Osbaldwick Primary Academy Choir, St Oswald’s CE Primary School, Stamford Bridge Community Choir and Steve Cassidy.
