A BODY has been found in woodland near York in the search for a missing man.
West Yorkshire Police issued an appeal in the search for missing man, Andrew Brook, 52, who was last seen in Shelf near Bradford on Sunday July 17.
Sadly, the body of a man was located in woodland near York at around 5.30am today (July 26).
Formal identification is yet to be completed by police, but Mr Brook’s family have been informed by West Yorkshire Police.
Officers believe there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police investigating the disappearance of Andrew Brook have found the body of a man in North Yorkshire.
"The body was found in woodland near York at about 5.30am today.
"Formal identification is yet to be completed, but Andrew’s family have been informed.
"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances."
