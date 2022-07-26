A POLICE officer who punched a man in the face but was then acquitted by York Magistrates of assault has been dismissed without notice by his force for gross misconduct.
Humberside Police said Henry Green attended a report of fraud and theft involving two men and a woman at a supermarket on Newland Avenue, Hull, in June 2019.
He arrested and handcuffed the woman and one of the men, and then assaulted both the man and woman in handcuffs, despite their compliance and cooperation - punching the man in the face.
He was charged with two counts of Common Assault but was found not guilty of the offences by York Magistrates last December.
Detective Superintendent Matt Baldwin said today that Green's actions and conduct that day were completely unacceptable and utterly discreditable, falling well below the standards expected.
“As well as his dismissal, he will now also be placed on the College of Policing’s Barred list, meaning he will not be able to work for any other police force in the UK,"he said.
“We will not accept any officer or member of staff behaving in a way that fails to uphold or maintain their responsibility to serve and protect the public in the Humberside area."
