A WASTE company in York is celebrating 2,000 customers as it looks to add to staff levels and its fleet of distinctive purple vans in the city.

Divert, which launched at the beginning of 2021 as a bulk rubbish removal and recycling company for businesses and domestic customers, vows to donate and recycle as much waste as possible while keeping its prices as competitive as it can.

It’s a philosophy which has caught the imagination of the Yorkshire public, to the point that the company is soon to buy another van for its fleet and to increase stuff numbers to help to cope with demand for the service.

“We’re delighted at the reception we’ve received from Yorkshire people,” said managing director, Adam Bailey.

"We’re returning that faith by offering more jobs to locals," he added.

Divert launched last year out of the success of BusinessWaste.co.uk – the commercial waste company founded by Adam Bailey, David Adams, and Mark Hall, which was named one of the UK’s fastest-growing companies by The Sunday Times.

The new company offers services to both domestic and commercial customers across the White Rose county – collecting bulk waste at a cheap rates, while going the extra mile to dispose of it as ethically as possible.

Mr Bailey said: "We aim to send the bare minimum to landfill.

“If it can be donated or recycled, we’ll make sure it’s donated or recycled. It’s an ethos we carry right across our refuse businesses."

The surest sign of Divert is the sight of its distinctive purple vans across the local area. And it’s a sight that’s going to be more commonplace as this local success story expands to meet a growing demand.

“We’re taking on a third van in the very near future - and there are plans for many more," Mr Bailey added.

These vans need drivers and support staff, so Divert has announced further job opportunities for local people in Yorkshire.

“This year we’ve already employed six new drivers and waste operatives, and now we’re looking for four more staff members,” says Bailey.

To book to use the Divert service in York, visit the website.

Spokesperson, Mark Hall, said: “We’re committed to providing a friendly service which is convenient and great value for money, all while getting the job done properly.

“Our competitive prices cover everything including labour, so you won’t get stung by any nasty hidden charges.

"We’re fast, cheap, green and entirely trustworthy, because a good reputation means new customers and more jobs.

“Get used to our purple vans, because you’ll see a lot more of them.”