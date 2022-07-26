NORTH Yorkshire's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner has secured funding to tackle cross-border crime and improve the way in which stalking and harassment is dealt with.

The £809,095 will be invested from the Home Office Safer Streets Fund for two schemes supporting Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe's priorities of preventing neighbourhood crime and addressing violence against women and girls, including providing more support for victims.

The ‘Safer Streets Fund’ aims to reduce and prevent crime using proven, evidence-based interventions. It was launched in 2020 and was a manifesto commitment made by the Government.

Over £700,000 of the funding will be used to prevent neighbourhood crime with an extension of the 'Protect Your Home' scheme which has already improved security at hundreds of homes and farms near Selby on the border with West, South and East Yorkshire.

Commissioner Metcalfe said: “Preventing burglary and tackling stalking and street harassment are priority areas within my Police and Crime Plan and my Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy and these initiatives will have a real, tangible impact on how safe people feel both in and outside their homes.

“This is the fourth time the Commissioner’s Office has secured additional Home Office funding to support residents across North Yorkshire and York be safe and feel safe and I am confident that what these two schemes will deliver will make a huge difference to individuals, families and communities.”

The latest round of funding will be used to prevent burglary and protect individuals, families and businesses for over 1,000 homes and 90 farms along the borders of Harrogate Borough and Craven District with West Yorkshire. Eligible residents will receive a registration pack through the post shortly.

Security upgrades include new locks for vulnerable doors, windows, garages and sheds - as well as alarm systems for farms and small holdings.

North Yorkshire Police will also purchase additional Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras and upgrade Rural Watch Signage in specific locations to detect and deter potential burglars.

Separately, nearly £100,000 will be invested in a review of the response to stalking and harassment across North Yorkshire and York in a partnership with The Suzy Lamplugh Trust.

It will see a victim-focused assessment of local systems, processes, training and practice carried out to help North Yorkshire Police and partners understand and respond better to stalking and harassment. Bespoke training will be provided to police officers and staff from partner organisations to become ‘stalking and harassment advocates’ and provide information, support, advice and guidance to their colleagues.

Commissioner Zoë’s office will also produce educational and awareness raising resources which challenge harmful and criminal behaviours, increase awareness of help and support available and increase trust and confidence to report crime.