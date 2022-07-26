A MURDER investigation is underway following the discovery of a woman’s body at a property in an East Yoirkshire town.

The authorities are also investigating after a man related to the incident died in a crash, following a police chase.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Alan Curtis, of Humberside Police, said officers discovered the woman’s body at a house in Samman Road, Beverley, early yesterday after receiving reports of concern for safety.

“As part of our inquiries, a man was reported to have left the address in Beverley, in a Volkswagon Polo at around 6am," he said.

“The car was later seen by police officers on the B1230 between Seaton and Hornsea and a short police pursuit ensured.

“The Polo was then in a collision with another vehicle, a Ford Transit van, at around 6.30am.

“The driver of the Polo was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The man driving the Ford Transit van was taken to hospital with serious and potentially life-changing injuries and remains in hospital at this time.

“As there was a police pursuit, the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) to be independently reviewed.

“The woman’s family have been informed of her death and the investigation into her murder and are being provided support by specially trained officers.

“The man’s family have also been informed of his death and specially trained officers are in contact with them offering support.

“Specialist Roads Policing Officers are in contact with the driver of the Ford Transit and their family to offer support and updates in regard to the investigation.

“Anyone who can help with our enquiries that has not already been spoken to can call our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 66 of 25 July 2022.

“If you would rather give your information anonymously, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”“Whilst we are in the early stages of our enquiries, I can reassure the public that this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing or wider risk to the public."