Police have issued a warning about a cost of living payment scam operating in the region.
North Yorkshire Police warn that people are being sent a text message which asks them to click on a link.
The link then asks the victim to provide their bank details in order to receive their payment, which is initially £326.
However, the message is a scam designed to extract cash out of people.
A police spokesman said: "If you are eligible (for the payment), you'll automatically receive the payment straight into your bank account.
"If you think you have been scammed please contact your bank immediately and then report it to us on 101 or by using our online reporting tool."
