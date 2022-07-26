APPLICATIONS are now open in Yorkshire for the dog job of a lifetime - to be the Canine Critic for 2022, travelling the UK reviewing dog-friendly holidays.
Now in its fifth year, the annual Canine Critics competition gets tougher each year with tens of thousands of entries vying to be top dog.
The judges for this year include Channel 5’s The Dogfather, Graeme Hall, Battersea’s Head of Canine Behaviour and star of ITV’s Paul O’Grady, For the Love of Dogs, Ali Taylor and Pets at Home's Director of Proposition, Madeline Shaw.
In 2021, 10 top dogs were crowned the winners, but 2022 sees the competition get even tougher, with just one dog job up for grabs, where the winner will get to take £4,000 worth of holidays and a win doggy bag full of treats.
The successful dog will be championed across the Canine Cottages website and appear regularly on their social media channels.
Full details can be found on the Canine Cottages website and you do not need to have travelled with Canine Cottages previously to apply for the role.
Previous applicants may also enter. Ten runners up will also be selected at random to win a £1,000 holiday voucher.
