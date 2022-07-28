A COUPLE from York are celebrating their Diamond wedding anniversary today - with a special party with their family.
Michael and Evelyn Rawcliffe were married at the New Lendal Church in Burton Stone Lane in York on July 28 1962 - with the reception held at Clifton Ball Room.
The pair first met at The Carriageworks in the city in 1957, when Evelyn was 15 and Michael was 17.
Michael, now 82, was a time served joiner and spent many years working for the railway before starting his own small joinery business.
Their daughter, Jane, said: "Dad is very creative and enjoys his garden, growing veg and spending time with his family."
Meanwhile, Evelyn, now 80, worked as a home help serving her community for many years.
"Mam loves pottering in the garden and spending time with her family," Jane added.
They have two children together, Anthony and Jane, and four grandchildren.
