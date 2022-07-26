THE CHEAPEST price for petrol in York has dropped again.

The cheapest petrol prices have decreased week on week this month in York, dropping by just short of six pence since July 5, when the cheapest was 187.7p at Asda, Monks Cross.

This week, the cheapest station remains Shell Garage, as was the case last week, however the price for petrol has dropped from 185.9p per litre to 181.9p, according to the Petrol Prices app.

Latest update on average fuel prices in UK Picture: RAC

The cheapest station for diesel is at Morrisons on Foss Island Road, at 190.7p per litre.

York's cheapest petrol prices are lower than the UK's average of 187.19p per litre, however the average diesel price of 195.88p is towards the lower end city's cheapest diesel prices, according to RAC's fuel watch.

The most expensive station to fill up on both fuels is still the Poppleton SF Connect, on Boroughbridge road, with petrol priced at 193.9p for unleaded and 199.9p for diesel, which hasn't altered from last week.

The Press has correlated the cheapest prices on fuel in York as of today (Tuesday, July 26) using the Petrol Prices app, which are subject to changes:

Cheapest petrol and diesel stations in York