THE CHEAPEST price for petrol in York has dropped again.
The cheapest petrol prices have decreased week on week this month in York, dropping by just short of six pence since July 5, when the cheapest was 187.7p at Asda, Monks Cross.
This week, the cheapest station remains Shell Garage, as was the case last week, however the price for petrol has dropped from 185.9p per litre to 181.9p, according to the Petrol Prices app.
The cheapest station for diesel is at Morrisons on Foss Island Road, at 190.7p per litre.
York's cheapest petrol prices are lower than the UK's average of 187.19p per litre, however the average diesel price of 195.88p is towards the lower end city's cheapest diesel prices, according to RAC's fuel watch.
The most expensive station to fill up on both fuels is still the Poppleton SF Connect, on Boroughbridge road, with petrol priced at 193.9p for unleaded and 199.9p for diesel, which hasn't altered from last week.
The Press has correlated the cheapest prices on fuel in York as of today (Tuesday, July 26) using the Petrol Prices app, which are subject to changes:
Cheapest petrol and diesel stations in York
- Shell Garage, York Road, at 181.9p, and 192.9p for diesel.
- Jet Station Garage, Station Road, at 182.9p, and 194.9p for diesel.
- Esso Filling Station, Hull Road, at 182.9p, and 195.9p for diesel.
- Knavesmire Service Station, Tadcaster Road, 184.8p, and 193.8p for diesel.
- Co-op, Boroughbridge Road, at 185.9p, and 194.9p for diesel.
- Co-op, Great North Road, at 185.9p, and 194.9p for diesel.
- Sainsburys, Monks Cross Drive, at 185.9p, and 194.9p for diesel.
- Morrisons, Foss Island Road, at 186.7p, and 190.7p for diesel.
- Asda, Monks Cross, at 186.7p, and 195.7p for diesel.
- Tesco Extra, Tadcaster Road, at 186.9p, and 195.9p for diesel.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here