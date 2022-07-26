UPDATED 12.45PM: The road has now reopened and the accident has been cleared.
DRIVERS are being warned about a crash that's partially blocking a road in a York village.
Moor Lane in Wigginton is currently partially blocked both ways both ways with slow traffic due to an accident at Windsor Drive.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article