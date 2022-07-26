A MUSICIAN in North Yorkshire will join tens of thousands of runners, business people and volunteers to run the London Marathon this year in a bid to raise vital funds for his chosen charity.

Connor Lawlor, from Scarborough, is set to run through London for Guide Dogs for the blind - a charity which exists to provide life-changing services to the 360,000 people who are registered blind or partially sighted and the two million people in the UK living with sight loss.

Connor said: “The charity carries out some really amazing work but it doesn’t have huge exposure like the larger, well-known charities, and that is why I have chosen to run for them.

“I have got to know more about guide dogs and the more I learn about their amazing efforts, the more I want to do as much as I can to help. My fundraising will help adapt and develop new services as they are needed."

It is the first time Connor has entered the London Marathon - and he said he is very excited about it.

“I first heard that I was accepted to run after coming back from holiday, the holiday was the reason I wanted to do my bit," he said.

Connor recently went back packing in Mexico and while he was there saw such a "horrible" sight - which inspired him to support the Guide Dogs charity.

Connor said: “I was driving along and at the side of the road I saw abandoned dogs just left and if I could I would have taken the dogs back home with me, it was such a shocking sight to see, as an animal lover and dog owner myself, I really wanted to do something to help.

"While I couldn’t directly help those strays, I figured that supporting a charity with good morals and who care for the dogs welfare, was one of way of doing my bit."

As well as performing in Scarborough and the surrounding areas, Connor is now spending his time in the gym and getting into shape training for the marathon. He aims to raise his target of £2,000 for the charity.

"I have already raised over £600, which is amazing. People are very generous in helping," he added.

To donate to Connor vist his JustGiving page online at: https://bit.ly/3RWVh1r

The Guide Dogs charity aims to give every person with sight loss the confidence and support they need to live their lives to the full. The team aims to reach and support many more individuals over the next five years to 500,000 by 2023.

Further details on the charity can be found on the website at: www.guidedogs.org.uk