A BOWLS club looking to improve its facilities for future generations has received a £500 boost from a local company.
The grant, from Broadacres’s community development fund, will go towards an appeal target to replace the irrigation system at Huby Bowling Club and keep the standard of the greens high enough to compete in local leagues.
Club member, Christopher Birkinshaw, said: "Improving the facilities can help attract new members and allows us to maintain the greens at an acceptable league standard. We are grateful to Broadacres for their support."
The club, which has been running for over 40 years, also offers open sessions every Monday, which proves a popular social event in the North Yorkshire village.
Broadacres resident Patrick Lewis-Brown, who is on the panel, said: "It’s clear the bowling club is a hub of the community, so we were happy to approve funding and wish the club the very best as it seeks to meet its target."
