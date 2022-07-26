A MANAGER at a care home in York has bid farewell to residents and fellow staff after 19 years of serving older people in the local community.

During her time at Connaught Court, Victoria Wilson has delighted the residents, celebrating milestone birthdays and fulfilling their dreams. In 2021, she supported 99-year-old Second World War veteran, Ron Shelley, to fulfil a life-long ambition when he flew in a hot air balloon over Yorkshire.

Residents were full of well wishes and enjoyed sharing a special celebration day with her upong her retirement.

Resident Mr Shelley said: “Victoria’s dedication and spirit has been exceptional. She will be dearly missed.”

Recently, Victoria received a British Citizen Corporate Award (BCA) in recognition of her leadership during the difficult times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Growing up in Leeds, Victoria first trained as a registered nurse many years ago at Leeds General Infirmary (LGI), and continued her career specialising in Intensive Care and Coronary Care. She then moved on to undertake as a midwife in the Cotswolds, Stratford on Avon and the surrounding areas, which were some of the "happiest years," she said.

Victoria returned to Yorkshire in 1987 when she married her husband and went on to work as a nurse with the elderly and specialised in end of life care within the NHS.

Victoria joined RMBI Home Connaught Court in York as a deputy manager in 2003 - and eventually took on the position as home manager in 2016.

Commenting on her time at Connaught Court, Victoria said: “I consider it a privilege to work for an organisation that put people first and look beyond the difficulties we all face in social care, to make sure at the heart of our charity, it is the resident that counts.

"As I look back at my 43 year career, I consider it a joy to have looked after people, to enable them to enjoy the late stages of their life, in comfort and dignity, not forgetting some fun and laughter along the way.”

The RMBI Care Co. provides residential care, nursing care and residential dementia support to older Freemasons, their families and people in the wider community. The firm and its employees have been caring for older people for over 180 years and today, they support over 1,000 residents across 18 care homes in England and Wales with a focus on wellbeing and quality outcomes.

A spokesperson said: "We treat each person as an individual. We believe that everyone should be able to enjoy later life and we are here to help our residents stay as independent as possible.

"Above all, we live by our values – kind, supportive and trusted."

The company is also part of the Masonic Charitable Foundation.