A BOY has been bitten by a dog outside a supermarket in a North Yorkshire town - and police have launched an appeal.
At around 6pm on Thursday July 21, a nine-year-old boy was bitten by a dog outside Booths supermarket in Settle.
The boy suffered broken skin and bruising but did not require further treatment, police said.
The dog was tied up but after the incident, became loose and ran into the supermarket where it was restrained.
North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have further information which could help the investigation.
If you can help, please email: Jane.carpenter@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, press option 2 and ask for PC 188 Jane Carpenter.
Quote reference number: 12220128201.
